LUBBOCK- Francisco B. Campos was born in Natalia, TX on May 26, 1950 to Alejandro and Velia Campos who preceded him in death. He went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 1, 2020. Francisco established his own business, Campos Welding, in 1981. He is survived by his loving wife, Maria Monserrat Campos; children, Arturo Campos, Lee Adam Campos (Alana) and Velia Campos Zapata (Dario); grandchildren, Candelaria, Sabrina, Aaron Lee, Tyler, David, Emerie, Madison, Shooter and Emiliano; and great grandchildren, Dayeli, Amelia, Anthony, Alex and Dawson. He is also survived by siblings, Gilbert Sr, Jose, Erma, Gloria and Olga. Francisco was previously married, and from that marriage, he is survived by four sons, Ricky, Francisco Jr, Daniel and Robert. Visitation will be held at Guajardo Funeral Chapels on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 3-9pm and again on Wednesday, March 4, from 9am-9pm with the Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March 5 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church beginning at 2:00pm. Interment will follow in the Anton Cemetery.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020