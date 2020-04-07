|
|
Abernathy - Private graveside services will be held Wednesday April 8, 2020 at 10 am in the Abernathy Cemetery for Francisco "Frank" Maldonado, 73, of Abernathy, TX, with Rev. Brian Wood officiating. Viewing will be held Tuesday April 7, 2020 from 1 pm to 5 pm at Abell Funeral Home, please be aware that only 8 attendants will be allowed in the funeral home at a given time. Services are under the direction of Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop of Abernathy.
Mr. Maldonado died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Lubbock, TX.
He was born December 16, 1946 in Woodrow, TX to Sabas Maldonado and Juanita (Martinez) Maldonado. Frank was a long time resident of Abernathy. Mr. Maldonado was a hardworking and simple man, farming in the Hale County region for 41 years. He was known well for his generosity to others. Frank enjoyed playing Bingo, and was very fond of his grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by brothers Luis and Felix Maldonado, a sister Norma Morales and a half sister.
He is survived by a son Frank Junior Maldonado and wife Betty Jimenez of Abernathy, 2 daughters Carol Maldonado Levario of Lubbock, TX and Frances Maldonado Martinez and husband Jessie of Lubbock, 4 grandchildren Jonathan Maldonado, Abbie Levario, Jay Garza, and Lexie Garza, 3 great grandchildren Aden Maldonado, Jonathan Jaden Maldonado, and Aurora Sky Gutierrez, 3 Brothers Daniel, Sabas and Mike Maldonado all of Lubbock, 5 sisters Janie Delgado, Lucy Rosales, Aurelia Luera, and Eloisa Andrews all of Lubbock and Maria Cruz of San Angelo, TX.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020