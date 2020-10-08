1/1
Francisco Rosalio Reyna
1956 - 2020
Lubbock- Francisco R. Reyna "Cisco", 64, went to be with his Lord and Savior on October 5, 2020. He was born January 22, 1956 in Lubbock, Texas to Francisco and Maria Elena Reyna. He married Diana Reyna on June 23, 2002, and they shared 18 years together. Cisco joined the United States Army and attended South Plains College. He retired from Frontier Dodge as a sales associate. Cisco was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. He had a passion for riding motorcycles and will be remembered for his contagious smile. Cisco was a genuine person, a hard-working man, and a good friend, husband, brother, and uncle. Cisco is survived by his wife Diana Reyna, his daughter Susanna Reyna, his stepson Mark Dorila, four brothers Raul, Eddie, Paul, and Jaime, and four sisters Mary Helen, Elizabeth, Connie, and Dolores. He is preceded in death by his parents Francisco and Maria Elena Reyna. Funeral services will be held Friday, October 9 at 2:00 p.m. at Guajardo Funeral Chapels with Deacon Joe Morin officiating. Burial will follow at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park. Visitation will begin Thursday, October 8 at 4:00 p.m. with the Holy Rosary prayed at 7:00 that evening at Guajardo Funeral Chapels.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Guajardo Family Funeral Chapels - Lubbock
407 N University
Lubbock, TX 79415
806-744-8942
