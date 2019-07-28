|
|
Lubbock- Francisco "Kiko" Aguilar of Lubbock passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the age of 91. He was born December 4, 1927 in Slaton to Jose and Romana (Redulfo) Aguilar. Frank was drafted into the military and served in the U.S. Navy until 1946. He married Chavela Hernandez on September 5, 1949 in Clovis, New Mexico. The couple make their home in Lubbock where Frank worked as a shift foreman for Lubbock Power and Light for more than 44 years and at that time was the longest serving City of Lubbock employee. He owned Aguilar Barber Shop. Frank was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church.
Those left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife, Chavela; sons, Roberto Aguilar of Lubbock and Arthur Aguilar and wife Rebecca of Plainview; siblings, Marcello Aguilar, Benny Aguilar, Margaret Lozano and Josie Perez; and three grandchildren, Erika, Lauren, and Robert, Jr.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings, Crestina Aguilar, Anastasia Fuentes, and John Aguilar.
Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Monday, July 29, 2019 at Venue on Broadway, 2202 Broadway, with rosary at 6:00 p.m. Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Our Lady of Grace with interment to follow at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 28 to July 29, 2019