Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moore-Rose Funeral Home
412 Main St
Turkey, TX 79261
(806) 423-1313
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Proctor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Doyle Proctor


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Doyle Proctor Obituary
Turkey- Frank Doyle Proctor, age 82 of Turkey, passed away and went to be with the Lord on December 11, 2019. Graveside services will be 11:30 a.m., Friday, December 13, 2019 at Dreamland Cemetery in Turkey with Stuart Smith officiating. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home. Doyle was born September 16, 1937 to Robert (RF) and Izell Proctor of Turkey, Texas. Doyle is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Izell. He is survived by his wife, Gelene Lane Proctor; three children, Doyle Dean Proctor and wife Jay of Turkey, Kirk Proctor and wife Lisa of Amarillo, and DeLane Brown and husband Brent of Turkey; 7 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; five brothers and one sister and many nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be made at www.moore-rose.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -