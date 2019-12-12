|
Turkey- Frank Doyle Proctor, age 82 of Turkey, passed away and went to be with the Lord on December 11, 2019. Graveside services will be 11:30 a.m., Friday, December 13, 2019 at Dreamland Cemetery in Turkey with Stuart Smith officiating. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home. Doyle was born September 16, 1937 to Robert (RF) and Izell Proctor of Turkey, Texas. Doyle is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Izell. He is survived by his wife, Gelene Lane Proctor; three children, Doyle Dean Proctor and wife Jay of Turkey, Kirk Proctor and wife Lisa of Amarillo, and DeLane Brown and husband Brent of Turkey; 7 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; five brothers and one sister and many nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be made at www.moore-rose.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019