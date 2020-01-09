|
Lubbock- Frank Hernandez went to be with the Lord on January 4, 2020. Frank was born May 10, 1938 to Guadalupe and Gilberto Hernandez in Brownsville, Texas. He joined the United States Army in 1958 where he served in the Fourth Infantry Division in Korea and received an honorable discharge as Sergeant in 1960. He married Eva Franco in 1959. He was employed with Kimball Foods from 1960-1967. In 1967, he began employment with Merchants Fast Motor Lines until he retired in 1994. During this time he raised his three children and was a member of the Iglesia Bautista Templo and it was his children who were the greatest achievement of his life. In his retirement, he enjoyed gardening and spending time in his yard. He was married to Alicia Fuentes for over 20 years until her death in 2018. He is proceeded in death by his parents and sister Luz Ramirez. He is survived by sisters Nerea H chapa, Amparo Lovington, two sons Eloy and Rudy Hernandez and his daughter Eva Diana Hernandez. He is also survived by six grandchildren Keith Hernandez and Lisa Marie Ramirez, Eli, Adam, Hugo, Brenden Hernandez as well as six great-grandchildren Justin, Jordan, Haylee, Avery, Brooklynn Kay Hernandez and Olivia Marie Ramirez. Friends may call on Friday, January 10th from 4PM to 8PM at Resthaven Funeral Home, 5740 W 19th St, Lubbock, TX 79407 and where funeral services will be on Saturday, January 11th at 10AM in Abbey Chapel. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Park.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020