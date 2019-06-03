Home

Lubbock- 79, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019. Frank was born on February 19, 1940 to the late Jessie Petties and Odessa Moody in Sherman, TX. He was employed by VTS until he retired. Frank leaves to cherish his memory; his wife, Delois Petties; three sons, Dwight Petties, Sr. (Linda), Frank Petties, Jr., and Percy Petties; three daughters, Tina Taylor, Joyce Taylor, and LaTonya Petties; one brother, Wayne Petties; three sisters, Francis Henry, Gussie Allen, and Lovie Hatchet; sixteen grandchildren, twenty-four great grand children; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Community Baptist Church. Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 3 to June 4, 2019
