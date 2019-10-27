|
Lubbock- Frank Joe Kubacak passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019, in Lubbock. Mass will be celebrated 10:30 A.M. Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Slaton. Interment will follow in Englewood Cemetery in Slaton. The family will have a visitation Monday from 6 to 7:30 P.M. at Englunds. Arrangements by Englunds Funeral Service in Slaton.
Frank was born May 4, 1951, in Slaton to Jim Joe and Anna Rose Kubacak .
He attended grade school at St. Joseph School in Slaton and graduated from Cooper High School in Woodrow in 1969. He married Cathy Ann Collins on June 7, 1979, in Las Vegas ,Nevada. They made their home on the outskirts south of Lubbock.
Frank began cotton farming at an early age in high school and full time after graduation. He tried his hand with vegetable farming, and owned and operated a catfish farm and restaurant. Frank also operated a cattle operation, built steel buildings, fencing, and sold agricultural equipment for farming and ranching.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ikey and Jimmy Kubacak; sisters, Cecilia Steffens and Mary Denzer.
Frank is survived by his wife Cathy; three sons, Anthony and wife LaFawnda Kubacak, Jason Kubacak, and Matthew Kubacak and fiance Kellie Boykin; along with two grandsons, Brennon and Gage Kubacak all of Lubbock; four sisters, Angie Clark of Abilene, Ann McQuistian of Decatur, Fran Ehler of Lubbock and Betty Schaffner of Brady; three brothers, Anton Kubacak of Abilene, Johnny Kubacak of Brady and Ernest Kubacak of Bartonville.
The family's expressions of love to Frank:
"My True Love and one of a kind. I am going to miss you Baby."
"My Teacher, My Idol, My Hero, The strongest man I ever knew with endless wisdom and knowledge with a heart of chocolate that would melt in the presence of his grand babies."
"Dad's love was rarely spoken and he didn't always show it, but some how or some way he made sure you would always know it."
"My father was a man of few words. Some of them that stand out the most are, 'I have forgotten more than you'll ever know!' He may have taught me less than he's forgotten, but it was still more than most will ever know!"
"We love you and will miss you Pa."
Memorial contributions may be sent to Texas Tech Health Science Center, Department of Internal Medicine, c/o Angela Beikmann, 3601 4th St, Lubbock, TX 79430-9410. In memo of check, Dr. Sanjay Awasthi Research Lab Only. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.englundsfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019