Lubbock- On Monday, March 2, Frank F. McMordie III slipped the surly bonds of this earth. Headed to altitudes unknown in his final skyward journey, he left his mortal remains and burdens to find peace above. Born July 2, 1950 in Canadian, Texas, Mac, as he was most commonly known, was the great-grandson of panhandle ranching pioneers in Roberts and Hemphill Counties. He attended and graduated high school in the town of West in 1968 and moved to Lubbock to attend Texas Tech University and attain a bachelors degree in engineering. Mac resided in Lubbock for most of his 69 years and worked in the aviation and agriculture equipment industries. As an avid, lifelong pilot, he crossed the skies of this country in many types of aircraft. He was a founder of the Biggin Hill Airpark near Shallowater, and he possessed an encyclopedic knowledge of small aircraft, tractors and old cars. Throughout his life he enjoyed working on anything with a motor, and he often recalled his time working on the family ranch as a young man. Mac's journey was long, his roads winding and his destinations many. He is remembered as a generous, kind and gentle person who never missed an opportunity to help another in need. He will be dearly missed by those who knew him. He is survived by his brothers, Charles McMordie and Tammy Flowers, and John McMordie; his two children, Tiffany McMordie-Morisak and Bryan Morisak, and Frank McMordie IV and Maggie McMordie; his two grandchildren; and special friend and companion Maria Trujillo. He is predeceased by his parents, Frank McMordie Jr. and Martha Miller; and by wife, Beverly McMordie. A memorial service for Mac will be held in Lubbock on Tuesday, March 10th at 11am at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3321 33rd St. Ashes will be returned to Canadian at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to the Jones & McMordie Scholorship Fund which provides college tuition for graduates of Roberts and Hemphill County high schools. Jones & McMordie Scholarship Fund, c/o First Presbyterian Church, PO Box 1122, Canadian, TX 79014. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020