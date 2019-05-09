Home

Frank Moore


1934 - 2019
Frank Moore Obituary
Slaton- Frank Moore, 85, of Slaton, passed away May 7, 2019 after a lengthy illness.

Funeral services will be 10:00 am Friday May 10, 2019 at Englunds Chapel. Interment will follow in Englewood Cemetery, under the direction of Englunds Funeral Service of Slaton.

Frank was born April 11, 1934, to Phinas and Oleta Moore in Telephone Texas. He moved with his family to Sudan at an early age. He graduated from Sudan High Schoolin1953. Frank joined the US Air Force in 1956, serving until 1962. Returning home, he went to work for the U. S. Postal Service retiring in 1990.

Frank married Annette Williams in 1976 in Slaton. He was a member of the Hearts Together Church of Christ.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a step- son Kyle Williams in 2005 and daughter Leslie Moore in 2015.

Frank is survived by his wife, Annette; his step-daughter, Karen and husband Greg Poe, and son, Luke Moore all of Slaton; granddaughter, Jamie Stump and husband, Andy of Slaton; great-grandchildren, London Nava of Ft. Worth, Landon Vasquez of Lubbock and Jaclyn McNeally of Abernathy; three great-great-grandchildren, Annistyn Vasquez, Jersey Nava and Layton Withrow; and two nephews, Curtis and Randy Moore of Florida.

The family suggest memorials to Slaton's Senior Citizens Meals on Wheels.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 9 to May 10, 2019
