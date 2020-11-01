Lubbock- Frank Moreno, 87, passed away on October 27, 2020. He was born on September 13, 1933 in Lubbock, Texas to Hijinio and Leonor Moreno. He was in the U.S. Army and was a Korean War Veteran. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and was a member of Divine Mercy. He loved spending time with family and reading books by Louis L'Amour. He is survived by brothers Ramon Moreno, Gregorio Moreno, Jesus Moreno, Hijinio Moreno, and sisters Carmen Camacho, Petra Teran, Rosa Chavez, San Juana Gomez, Margarita Moreno, and Rosario Granado. He had many nieces and nephews who knew him as "Papa". He is preceded in death by parents and brother, Larry Moreno.Funeral Services will be held on November 3rd and 4th. Visitation on November 3rd from 3:00pm-9:00pm at Guajardo Funeral Chapels. Mass will be held on November 4th at 2:00pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe. Burial will follow at Peaceful Gardens.