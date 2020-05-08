Home

Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Visitation
Friday, May 8, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 9, 2020
11:00 AM
City of Lubbock Cemetery
Frankie Lee Brown


1965 - 2020
Frankie Lee Brown Obituary
Lubbock- 55 passed away Friday, May 1st, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 3 to 5 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Frankie was born to Charles and Frankie Perryman on April 30, 1965. She leaves to cherish her memory; two daughters, Satavia Lee and Roberta Alvarez; one son, ShaQuan Lee; three sisters, Alice Borger, Emma Adams, and Patsy Bonds; one brother, Terry Pearson; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 8 to May 9, 2020
