Lubbock- Frankie Alice Edwards Martin, beloved daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, 84, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 27, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. Frankie was born on August 8, 1935 to Wayland and Dale Edwards in Lubbock, Texas. She graduated from Lubbock High School in 1953. Following graduation, she studied at Texas Tech University as she was always very passionate about learning. In 1954, she married her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Jerry Don Martin. Together they had two daughters, Debbie Martin Boyter and Melissa Martin Graehling. Frankie was a homemaker and housewife while her children were growing up. She later loved working at "Jones Roberts" in Lubbock as she always had a deep love for fashion, shoes, and beauty products. She was also passionate about reading, sewing, gardening, yoga, and her family. She was a member of Southcrest Baptist Church where she served her Lord and Savior as a children's Sunday School and Vacation Bible School teacher as well as the Children's Coordinator for many years. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jerry Martin of Lubbock, her parents Wayland and Dale Edwards of Lubbock, her grandson John Campbell of Lubbock, and her sisters, Wilma Edwards and Doris June Edwards, both of Lubbock. She leaves behind her daughters Debbie Martin Boyter and Melissa Martin Graehling, both of Lubbock, her grandchildren Dylan and Kristen Spano of Lubbock, and Kelli Boyter of Lubbock, and her great-grandchildren Caden and Mason Spano and Reid and Kolbie Campbell. Frankie instilled a strong sense of personal strength and pride in her family and their heritage, and she leaves behind a poetic legacy of poise and elegance. Her love for her family and friends will live on through her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.