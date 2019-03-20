|
|
Lubbock- 82, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. He was born on March 3, 1937 to Radford, Sr. and Kathryn Overstreet in Bredmont, TX. Fred leaves to cherish his memory; 1 sister, Katy Mae; 7 sons, Arthur Glynn, Gary Overstreet, Sr.; Tonny Glynn, Fred Overstreet, Jr., Vernon Anderson, Anthony Thomas, and Vida Overstreet; 2 daughters, Ann Domingo and Shenita Overstreet; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives, and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Luke Baptist Church. Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitations will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019