Cedar Park- Fred Adame Sr., beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle, grandfather, and GREAT GRAND-father was called to eternal rest on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at the age of 73. He was a friend to all and stranger to none. He carried many titles throughout his life: leader, volunteer, Jack of all trades, caregiver, favorite brother-in-law, friend, confidant, favorite father-in-law, entrepreneur, patriarch.... Fred left an impression with everyone he met; it started with his smile and was carried on through his laughter and loyal friendship.







Fred was born on December 5, 1946 and grew up in Lubbock, Texas as the first born son of Jesus and Estella Adame. He was one of 11 children and learned about hard work and helping family at a very early age. He married the love of his life, Connie, and together they raised 4 children through their 49 years together. Fred always provided for his family and wanted to give them more than he had growing up; he was especially fond of taking them on annual vacations. As a family, they enjoyed many road trips to California, Las Vegas, Florida, and Guadalajara Mexico - and other places in between. Fred's children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were his pride and joy in life. He was involved in all of their lives and as a grandfather, he often traveled all around Texas to watch his grandchildren at their events.







Fred was a devoted son who cared deeply for his mother. After his father's passing in 1993, he took on the patriarch role and called his mother every day to make sure she was well and had everything she needed. He was looked up to as the leader of the family. It was important to him to keep tight relationships with all of his siblings and brothers-in-law. He saw the importance in being the man to show his support for their families and help celebrate all of their successes by traveling all over the US to cheer them on at big milestone events.







Fred wasn't a stranger to hard work or sacrifice and was always challenging himself to further improve. In the late 70s, he successfully balanced his family life with earning his degree from Texas Tech University, while also balancing a budding career at Southwestern Bell Telephone Company. Fred graduated a proud Red Raider in 1981 and always enjoyed watching Raider sports whenever possible, either in person or on TV. With his degree, he continued his career with "the phone company" for many years and followed it from Lubbock, to Laredo, Austin, and finally to San Antonio, TX, where he ultimately retired as an engineer from SBC (now known as AT&T, Inc.) after 33 years. But a full time career wasn't enough of a challenge for Fred during that time, so he also started his own side construction business in the early 80s: Classic Backhoe. He enjoyed weekends playing with his big toys: dump trucks, trailers, and backhoes. He always said: "Bigger toys are for bigger boys" and even enjoyed driving big trucks as his normal vehicle and large RVs for recreation. Even after retirement, Fred continued looking for a challenge and found himself a short career back in the buildings of AT&T, Inc. as a trainer. He enjoyed being back in business, making new friends, and being able to travel to new places throughout the US as part of his assignment.







Fred was an amazing man who left quite a legacy and touched so many during his time on Earth. He showed his children the value and importance in working hard, being honest and humble yet strong and proud, and always finding ways to keep challenging themselves to improve. He is gone too soon, but will never be forgotten.







Fred is survived by his loving wife Connie, his "favorite oldest daughter" Laurie (Homer), "favorite oldest son" Fred II, "favorite youngest daughter" Adrianna (John), and "favorite youngest son" Rob (Stef), his mother Estella, sisters Rachel, Lucy (Felix), Oralia (Larry), Nancy (Ollie), Margie (Serafin), Bertha (Cruz), Mary, and Cindy (Chevy), brothers Ernest (Diana), Emilio (Kathy), and Eddie (Lupe), grandchildren Hailey, Mari, Andrew, JJ, Mark Jr, Nicholas, Derek, Michael, Marissa, and Bella, great grandchildren Olivia and Dallas, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Jesus Adame, and granddaughters Michaela Grace and Josefina.







A viewing will be held at Beck Funeral Home in Cedar Park on Thursday, August 6th beginning at 6pm, followed by a rosary at 7pm. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, August 7th at 1pm at St Thomas More Catholic Church, followed immediately with a procession to the burial at Our Lady of the Rosary Cemetery in Georgetown. Masks are required for those who will attend and social distancing will be in place at all locations. Please be understanding as family members want to hug and shake hands with you, but will refrain from doing so at this time.



