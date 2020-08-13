Hempstead, TX- On Wednesday August 5th, 2020, Fred Jobe, loving father and friend, passed away at the age of 88. Fred was born in Lubbock, Tx, to Arlie Fred and Edna Leigh Jobe. He graduated from Lubbock High School and Texas Tech University. He joined the U.S. Air Force and proudly served as Navigator / Bombardier on a B-47. Fred later became a stockbroker until he retired. During retirement he enjoyed his time by driving a school bus for Lubbock ISD. Fred had a great passion and love for the Lord and enjoyed meeting new people as he always had time to talk with anyone. Fred was a kind and loving man with a compassionate spirit. Fred was preceded in death by his father, Arlie, his mother Edna, and his sister Shirley Bird. He is survived by his son Keith, Daughter in law Rian, and his three grandchildren, Hayden, Emma, and Austin. A graveside service will be held at the City of Lubbock Cemetery on August 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. under the direction of McWilliams Funeral Home, Hempstead.



