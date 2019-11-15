Home

POWERED BY

Services
Combest Family Funeral Homes
1821 Main
Tahoka, TX 79373
(806) 561-4433
Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred Martin


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fred Martin Obituary
Tahoka- Fred Wright Martin of Tahoka passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the age of 75. He was born May 22, 1944 in Lubbock to J. Weldon and Ruth Martin. He grew up in the Draw Community, graduating from Tahoka High School. In 1964, he married his high school sweetheart, Lynda Driver. Fred was a farmer, loving husband, devoted father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. They were long time members at the First Baptist Church in Tahoka and presently members of Southcrest Baptist in Lubbock.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of more than 55 years, Lynda; children, Jeff Martin and wife Cassie of Tahoka, Autumn Bray of Lubbock, and Shelley Lyon and husband Pug of Morton; siblings, Jeanell Edwards and husband Melvin and Bobby Jack Martin and wife Sherry, all of Lubbock; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren with one on the way. Fred was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, W. Wayne Martin.

Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 15, 2019 with the family receiving friends 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Combest Family Funeral Homes in Tahoka. Services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 at First Baptist Church with interment to follow at Nevels Memorial Cemetery.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -