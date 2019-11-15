|
|
Tahoka- Fred Wright Martin of Tahoka passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the age of 75. He was born May 22, 1944 in Lubbock to J. Weldon and Ruth Martin. He grew up in the Draw Community, graduating from Tahoka High School. In 1964, he married his high school sweetheart, Lynda Driver. Fred was a farmer, loving husband, devoted father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. They were long time members at the First Baptist Church in Tahoka and presently members of Southcrest Baptist in Lubbock.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of more than 55 years, Lynda; children, Jeff Martin and wife Cassie of Tahoka, Autumn Bray of Lubbock, and Shelley Lyon and husband Pug of Morton; siblings, Jeanell Edwards and husband Melvin and Bobby Jack Martin and wife Sherry, all of Lubbock; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren with one on the way. Fred was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, W. Wayne Martin.
Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 15, 2019 with the family receiving friends 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Combest Family Funeral Homes in Tahoka. Services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 at First Baptist Church with interment to follow at Nevels Memorial Cemetery.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019