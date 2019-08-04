Home

Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
(806) 791-6200
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Green Lawn Church of Christ
Freddie Elwood Maxcey


1933 - 2019
Freddie Elwood Maxcey
McAlester- Freddie Elwood Maxcey, 86, of McAlester, Oklahoma, (and former long-time resident of Lubbock, Texas), passed away on July 26, 2019. He was born in Post, Texas on May 9, 1933, to Lillie Belle (Mason) and W. C. Maxcey, Jr.

Fred graduated from Springlake-Earth (TX) High School and received a bachelors in Business Administration from Texas Tech University. He was married to Jacqueline Louise "Jackie" Foster on June 16, 1962. Fred had a career in insurance and financial services and worked for Texas Farm Bureau, John Hancock Insurance, and Ohio National Life Insurance Companies.

He was a long-time member and elder at Green Lawn Church of Christ. Fred had a passion for music, especially country and western, and for family.

He was survived by three children: Tim Maxcey and wife Charlotte of McAlester, Oklahoma, Julie Marshall of Lubbock, Texas, and Tom Maxcey and wife Kirsten of Rockwall Texas; six grandchildren: Chas Maxcey and Clint Maxcey, both of McAlester, Oklahoma; Haylie Metzker of Lubbock, Texas, Chris Maxcey of Grand Blanc, Michigan,and Isabella Maxcey of Rockwall, Texas, Lilah Higgins of McAlester, Oklahoma; and one sister, Joan Branscum of Earth, Texas.

The family will receive guests from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Resthaven Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Green Lawn Church of Christ.

Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Please visit www.resthavenfuneralhome.com for online tributes.

Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019
