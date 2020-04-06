|
|
Lubbock- Fred Hardin passed away on April 4, 2020. In support of our city officials and the health of our community, no other guests will be allowed to attend the in-person event at this time. A live stream of the service is available and a recording available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you may sign a virtual guestbook, share memories and expressions of sympathy. We will celebrate his life of 65 years at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel. In lieu of flowers, his family has designated the American Diabetes Association for memorial contributions donated in his memory.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020