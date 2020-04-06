Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Resources
More Obituaries for Freddie Hardin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Freddie Wayne Hardin


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Freddie Wayne Hardin Obituary
Lubbock- Fred Hardin passed away on April 4, 2020. In support of our city officials and the health of our community, no other guests will be allowed to attend the in-person event at this time. A live stream of the service is available and a recording available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you may sign a virtual guestbook, share memories and expressions of sympathy. We will celebrate his life of 65 years at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel. In lieu of flowers, his family has designated the American Diabetes Association for memorial contributions donated in his memory.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Freddie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
Download Now