Lubbock- Freddy Don Dickson, 72, of Lubbock passed away on March 9, 2020. The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Sanders Funeral Home. Freddy was born October 15, 1947 in Lubbock, Texas to William Thomas and Thelma Lucille (Everett) Dickson. He married Debbie Sue Stotts in 1970. He was in sales, accounting, and substitute teaching for LISD. Freddy is survived by his wife; three sons, Jeffrey Don Dickson (Mahriah), Jeremy Scott Dickson (Kari) and Justin Kyle Dickson (Kelli) all of Lubbock; sister, Alene Warren of Houston; 20 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren. Memorial donations are suggested to the Lewy Body Dementia Association or favorite charity.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020