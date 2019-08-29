|
Lubbock- A celebration of the life of Freddy Paul Gschwend, 77, of Lubbock, Texas will be 10:30 AM Saturday, August 31, 2019 in Sanders Memorial Chapel with Reverend Bruce Cotton officiating. Graveside services will follow in the City of Lubbock Cemetery. Please celebrate the life of Freddy by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com.
Freddy passed away August 25, 2019. He was born June 6, 1942 in Hicks , AR to John and Alma Gschwend. He moved to Lubbock as a child, he graduated from Lubbock High School and also from Texas Tech University with a Bachelors Degree in Business. He worked for many years for U.S. Gypsum until retiring at the age of 58.
Loved ones include; nephew and niece James Gschwend and Angela; nieces, Tina and Sabrina Gschwend; nephew, Willie Bob Gschwend; several other great nieces, nephews and cousins, David and Hobo Gschwend; significant other, Nancy Harner; bonus daughter, Sherra Condren; and beloved dog "Buddy".
Memorials are suggested to or Area Community Hospice and Caring Hearts.
Freddy Paul was an outgoing man who was a master of one liner jokes. He enjoyed traveling, going out "boot scooting" and/or having a "cold one" with his friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019