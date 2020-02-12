|
Lubbock- Freddye J. Harrell passed away on February 6, 2020. We will celebrate her life of 83 years at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Agape United Methodist Church. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view her life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Freddye J. Harrell was born on January 6, 1937, to Fred and Rubymai Wise in Petaluma, California. Freddye graduated from Texas Tech University and lived her entire adult life in Lubbock, Texas. She devoted her life to educating others for over forty years. She started working as a teacher in the Lubbock Independent School District and later as the Adult Education Administrator for Region 17 Education Service Center. She liked to travel, play cards and was an avid animal lover. She loved to spend time with family and friends. Some of the organizations Freddye was a member of were the Agape United Methodist Church, Red Hat Society, Gama Phi Beta, and various card playing groups. Freddye was a five time cancer survivor. She was a warrior in life with a never give-up attitude. She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend, who will be truly missed.
Survivors include her two sons, Steven and Rocio Harrell and Greg and Kim Harrell; six grandchildren, Stephanie and Heather Harrell; Chris West, Ashley and Josh Wilson, Zachary West and fiance, Megan Kirksey; Regan and Austin Christian; two great-grandchildren, August and June Christian.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Fred and Rubymai Wise.
The family of Freddye J. Harrell has designated the Haven Animal Care Shelter, 4501 Farm to Market Rd 1729, Lubbock, Texas 79403, for memorial contributions donated in her memory.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020