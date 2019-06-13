|
|
|
Lubbock, TX- Service for Frederic Guy Henson, Sr., 78, of Lubbock will be at 11:00 am Friday, June 14, 2019, at the Brownfield First Baptist Church with Paster Jerry Stewart officiating. Burial will follow at Terry County Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Brownfield Funeral Home.
The family will have a viewing on Thursday, June 13 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Brownfield Funeral Home.
Guy passed away June 11, 2019. He was born on March 4, 1941. He graduated from Brownfield High School. He married Jeannie Bob Hart in 1960. After her death, he later married Wilma Wheat of Lamesa in 2009. He was a fertilizer salesman for 45 years. Guy was an avid golfer and loved to play the sport. He is proceeded in death by his parents, Joe and Ester Ruth Henson, his wife Jeannie Bob Henson, his grandson, Zachary Henson, and great-grandson, Matthew.
Guy is survived by his wife, Wilma; three sons, Vernon and companion Michelle Timberlake, Guy, Jr. and his wife Shannon, Russell and his wife Cindy; three grandchildren, Tara Smith, Colby Henson and Zeth Henson; three great-grandchildren, Jourdan, Gunner and Gage; sister-in-law, Susan Williams and husband Allen, and her children Michelle and Mellissa; brothers, Roger Henson, Ricky Henson and his wife Mona; and sister, Linda Hamilton.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations to Kellsey Logan Angle Fund, PO Box 5272, Midland, TX 79704.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 13 to June 14, 2019
Read More