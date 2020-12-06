1/1
Dr. Frederick G. Harvey
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frederick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- Dr. Frederick G. Harvey, 85, of Lubbock, Texas, formerly of Kearney, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the Carillon Care Center in Lubbock, Texas. Funeral services will be 1:00 pm, Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Chapel with Pastor Chad Anderson officiating. Burial will follow at Kearney Cemetery with Military rites provided by U.S. Navy Funeral Honors Team, Kearney American Legion Post #52, and Kearney V.F.W. Post #759. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Masks are required to attend the service. Memorials are suggested to the Lubbock Meals on Wheels program, 2304 34th Street, Lubbock, Texas 79411. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

Frederick was born June 23, 1935 in Kearney to Porter and Alice (Burton) Harvey. He grew up in Kearney and graduated from Kearney High School.

Frederick earned his B.A. in Education from Kearney State College, and a Master's Degree and P.H.D. in Education from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln.

Frederick taught in Lebanon, Nebraska and Bertrand, Nebraska until he became Superintendent in Maywood, Nebraska. He later worked for the Nebraska State Department of Education from 1967 until 1969. Frederick moved to Kingsville, Texas in 1969, where he was a Professor of Education until 1993. Then he worked as a Principal at Avery Elementary in Bellevue, Nebraska until retiring in 1997.

Frederick joined the Navy in 1954 and served during the Korean War. He was Honorably discharged in 1962.

Frederick married Norma Shafer also of Kearney, April 10, 1954 in Phillipsburg, Kansas. They were married for 57 years until she passed away in 2011. Norma is buried at Kearney Cemetery

Frederick married Debbie (Hughes) Shelfer June 16, 2012 in Lubbock, Texas. They were two widows who found each other and enjoyed traveling together.

Frederick was active in the Texas South Plains Honor Flight in Lubbock. He enjoyed wood working, reading, photography, family research, and people. He volunteered his time to Meals on Wheels in Lubbock.

Frederick is survived by his wife, Debbie Harvey of Lubbock, TX; son, Larry and Melinda Harvey of Lubbock, TX; daughter, Terry and Galen Gaither of College Station, TX; grandson, Nathan and Kacee Harvey of Lubbock, TX; great grandchildren, Hannah and Bennett Harvey.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
9
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A
Kearney, NE 68847
(308) 237-2259
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 26, 2020
My deepest sympathy to his wife and family,,Gene ( as we all called him in our school days ) when we were all living in Kearney ,had a lot of good times together,,he was a good friend and I'm sorry to hear of his passing
Bob Rowlee
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved