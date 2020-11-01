1/1
Fredric "Ric" vonBerg
1942 - 2020
Lubbock- Fredric "Ric" O. vonBerg of Lubbock passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the age of 78. He was born February 11, 1942 in Albert Lee, Minnesota to John and Helene (Oliver) vonBerg. After high school Ric joined the U.S. Air Force serving from 1962-1966. After honorable discharge, he began working for AT&T, retiring after 30 years of service. Ric married Kathy Brown on April 11, 1964. He enjoyed tinkering with cars and had a variety of interests over the years.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Mark vonBerg and wife Cathy and Ronda Brewer and husband Monty; sister, Lois vonBerg; grandchildren, Brandy Young, Eric and Whitney vonBerg, Lindsey and Brandon Grace, Lauren vonBerg, and Taylor and Jason Meurer; and great-grandchildren, Kaden, Emma, Kye, Landon, Jaelyn, Owen and Oliver. Ric was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Kathy on March 7, 2013.

Open visitation will begin at noon on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Combest Family Funeral Homes with the family receiving friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Tuesday November 3, 2020 at Combest Family Memorial Chapel with interment to follow at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park.





Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
