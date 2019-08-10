|
McAllen- Gail Alsup 83, of McAllen passed away on August 7, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Viewing will be 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Adams Funeral Home in Ralls. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m., Monday, August 12, 2019 at Crosbyton Cemetary. She is preceded in death by her husband Bob Alsup; brothers B.L & Billie Anderson Jr and Ronald Anderson; nephew Brent Anderson; and parents Bernie Lee and Ada Anderson. She is survived by her children Craig Alsup and wife Wanda of Mission and Leah Galey of Augusta, GA; grandchildren Ryan Alsup and wife Abi of Keller, Ashley Alsup of Little Elm, Lauren Galey and Reagan Galey of Augusta, GA; and great grandchildren Harper, Clay and Greyson.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019