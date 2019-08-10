Home

Adams Funeral Home - RALLS
520 WATTS ST.
Ralls, TX 79357
(806) 253-2174
Viewing
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Adams Funeral Home - RALLS
520 WATTS ST.
Ralls, TX 79357
View Map
Service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Crosbyton Cemetary
Gail Alsup


1935 - 2019
Gail Alsup Obituary
McAllen- Gail Alsup 83, of McAllen passed away on August 7, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Viewing will be 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Adams Funeral Home in Ralls. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m., Monday, August 12, 2019 at Crosbyton Cemetary. She is preceded in death by her husband Bob Alsup; brothers B.L & Billie Anderson Jr and Ronald Anderson; nephew Brent Anderson; and parents Bernie Lee and Ada Anderson. She is survived by her children Craig Alsup and wife Wanda of Mission and Leah Galey of Augusta, GA; grandchildren Ryan Alsup and wife Abi of Keller, Ashley Alsup of Little Elm, Lauren Galey and Reagan Galey of Augusta, GA; and great grandchildren Harper, Clay and Greyson.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019
