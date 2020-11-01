Lubbock- Garland Ray Peterson, Sr. passed away October 21, 2020 in Deming, New Mexico at the age of 79. He was born December 1, 1940 in Tulip, Texas to Harry and Mary Lee Peterson. He married Alice Page. The family will receive friends and family at Sanders Funeral Home on Monday evening from 7-8:30 pm. Services will be held at 10:00 am, Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Sanders Funeral Home Chapel. For more information on Garland's life and to leave your condolences for the family visit sandersfuneralhome.com