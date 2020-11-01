1/1
Garland Ray "Tumbleweed" Peterson Sr.
1940 - 2020
Lubbock- Garland Ray Peterson, Sr. passed away October 21, 2020 in Deming, New Mexico at the age of 79. He was born December 1, 1940 in Tulip, Texas to Harry and Mary Lee Peterson. He married Alice Page. The family will receive friends and family at Sanders Funeral Home on Monday evening from 7-8:30 pm. Services will be held at 10:00 am, Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Sanders Funeral Home Chapel. For more information on Garland's life and to leave your condolences for the family visit sandersfuneralhome.com





Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
07:00 - 08:30 PM
Sanders Funeral Home
NOV
3
Service
10:00 AM
Sanders Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Sanders Funeral Home
1420 Main St
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 763-6433
or

