|
|
|
Lubbock- Gary B Nelson, passed away April 11, 2020 at Covenant Hospital in Lubbock, Texas. Gary was born December 26, 1950 in Foard County, TX He was preceded in death by his parents O.B. and Shirley Nelson of Brownfield. He was survived by his son Zachary Nelson of Austin and a brother, Michael (Beth) Nelson of Richardson, and a sister, Janet (Jimmy) Goodwin of Ruidoso,NM. He also leaves behind two nieces and family and a nephew and family, and two great- nephews. He leaves behind a long term relationship as well as friends around the Lubbock and Levelland area.
Gary graduated from Brownfield High in 1969 and attended Texas Tech. He had several businesses in the oil industry and later enjoyed working for Billy Sims RV/ Camping World. He took great pride meeting his customers and matching them up with the best RV for their journeys.
Nelson was an avid sports enthusiast and loved to play golf and going fishing. Yet his greatest hobby was reading southwest history and historical novels.
The family asked any donation be made to an animal shelter of your choice.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020