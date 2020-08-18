Lubbock- A celebration of the life of Gary Beard, 71, of Lubbock, Texas will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at his graveside in Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park.. Visitation will be come and go from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Sanders Funeral Home. In order to maintain a safe come and go viewing, we ask to limit groups to three or less at a time. Please celebrate the life of Gary by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com
. A webcast of services will be available as well as our online guest book.
Gary passed away August 16, 2020. He was born May 4, 1949 in Lubbock, TX to Jack and Alice Beard. He attended Cooper High School and was the quarterback for the football team, graduating in 1967. He attended Texas Tech University. Gary married Darlene Blair on January 15, 1968.
Gary was a retail sales manager for Gibson's Discount Center in the 70's; manager for Piggley Wiggly; Albertson's and then United Supermarkets retiring in 2014.
Preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Alice Beard; brother, David Beard.
Loved ones include wife, Darlene Beard; son Randall Beard; son Bradley Beard; daughter Christy Beard; brother, Dwaine Beard and wife, Mary; grandchildren, Tori, Garrett and Morgan; great grandchildren, Hudson and Hazel.
Gary enjoyed golfing, reading, trips to Vegas but especially enjoyed spending time with his family.