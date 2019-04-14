|
Lubbock- Dan Pope went home to his Lord and Savior on April 11, 2019 at the age of 76. Services will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 1:00 pm at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 3708 45th St., Lubbock, TX, with Rev. Andy Hurst and Rev. Matt Wolfington officiating. Visitation will be Sunday, April 14th from 3-5 pm at Resthaven Funeral Home. Graveside services will be in Mineral Wells at Woodland Park Cemetery on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 2 pm with Rev. Judy Gaylor officiating. Pallbearers are: Kent Pope, Keith Pope, Kelly Pope, Austin Pope, Ted Boyd, David Broumley and David Hambrick. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Redbud Lion's Club. Dan was born in August of 1942 in Mineral Wells, TX to the late Alton and Juanita Pope, who preceded him in death. He is also preceded in death by a brother, Don Pope.Dan graduated from Texas Tech in 1968 with a degree in Agricultural Education. He worked in the agricultural chemical industry for several years. Most recently he was an independent insurance agent. Dan was a member of Redbud Lion's Club for 45 years. He was currently serving his third term as president. He also served as past District Governor of Lion's Club International. His passion was Texas Lion's Camp serving three terms as camp director. Currently, he served as chairman of the Programs' Committee. He served as past president of the Great Plains Lion's Eye Bank and a member of Hearing Bank. Dan is a born again Christian and a member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church and the Crusader Sunday School Class. Dan loved the Lord and he loved his family. He was very active in his son's sports and coached each and every sport. He served as President of Coronado High School Booster's Club and of FFA Boosters. He was a Boy Scout Leader taking troops on numerous camping trips. Dan was also an avid Texas Tech fan having held season tickets for football and basketball for over 40 years. Dan is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 54 years, Sharon; his three sons: Kent of Lubbock, Keith and wife, Jennifer, of Mineral Wells, and Kelly and wife, Robin, of Lubbock; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to the Texas Lion's Camp, P O Box 290247, Kerrville, TX 78029. Online condolences may be offered at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019