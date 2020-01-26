|
Lubbock- Gary Dan Thomas, 72, of Lubbock passed away on January 18, 2020. He was born April 21, 1947 to Kenneth Thomas and Jessie Joy (Court) Thomas. Gary graduated from Tahoka High School and went on to get his BA from Texas Tech. He was employed at Border States Electric for over 30 years until he retired and went to work at Hossley Lighting Associates. Gary loved the game of golf, was a huge Texas Tech fan, and enjoyed hanging out with his friends and family. He also attended First United Methodist Church. He always shined light, love and laughter anywhere he went. Most of all he was a loving father and an amazing pawpaw to his grandson, Mason. He will always be in our hearts, never forgotten.
He is survived by his daughter, Whitney Moye and husband Ryan Michael of Lubbock; his significant other, Susie Reynolds; two brothers, Roy Thomas of Arlington, and Greg Thomas and wife Linda of Dallas; one grandchild, Mason Mabee and one on the way.
He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Larry Paul Thomas; and granddaughter, Mikayla Jade Moye.
A memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 27, 2020 at First United Methodist Church in Lubbock with burial to follow at Tahoka Cemetery.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020