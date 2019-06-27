Home

POWERED BY

Services
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Brooks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Eugene Brooks


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gary Eugene Brooks Obituary
Lubbock- 62, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Gary was born on December 22, 1956 to Delois and Elnora Brooks in Los Angeles, CA. He attended public school and graduated the class of 1956. He had a special gift in art, drawing , designing and sculpturing. Gary is survived by his mother, Elnora Jones; one sister, Vicky Brooks; two brothers, Larry (Greta) Brooks and Ronald Brooks; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, June 28, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Community Baptist Church. Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 27 to June 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now