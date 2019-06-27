|
|
Lubbock- 62, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Gary was born on December 22, 1956 to Delois and Elnora Brooks in Los Angeles, CA. He attended public school and graduated the class of 1956. He had a special gift in art, drawing , designing and sculpturing. Gary is survived by his mother, Elnora Jones; one sister, Vicky Brooks; two brothers, Larry (Greta) Brooks and Ronald Brooks; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, June 28, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Community Baptist Church. Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 27 to June 28, 2019