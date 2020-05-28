|
Lubbock- 61, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 p.m. at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 2 to 5 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Gary was born to the late Maurice, Sr. and Johnny Lou Vester on December 13, 1958 in Lubbock, TX. He worked in construction until his health began to fail. He leaves to cherish his memory; his wife Karen Vester, two sons, Steven Borger and Marquise Brown; two stepsons, Antwon Green and Teriaro Green; one daughter, Tamasha Green; two brothers, Melvin Banks and Michael Vester; two sisters, Kathy Vester and June Banks; ten grandchildren, three great grandchildren, eleven extra grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 28 to May 29, 2020