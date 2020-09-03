Lubbock- The family of Gary Kilgore will celebrate his life of 76 years at 2:00 pm on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, September 4, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. He passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. In support of the health of his family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service and visitation. The service will be live-streamed and be available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net
Gary Allen was born February 13, 1944, in Springfield, MO, to Victor and Eva (Stafford) Kilgore. He was a 1962 graduate of Hillcrest High School. Gray became a truck driver at an early age and drove for Navajo, ABF, and, most recently, Robert Heath Trucking Company, retiring in April of 2014. Following retirement, Gary went back to work driving a dump truck for MATCO Ltd. He owned and operated a brake shop in Brownfield during the 1980s.
Gary was a very gifted mechanic and spent most of his spare time restoring classic cars, winning numerous awards at classic car shows. He also enjoyed woodworking and completing other projects around the house. However, his passion was traveling with his wife around the country for many of those years on his Harley-Davidson.
Gary was a member of Indiana ave Baptist church in Lubbock.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Victor K. Kilgore, great-granddaughter, Kinzlea Kilgore, and stepson, Stephen Simpson. He is survived by his wife of almost 25 years, Janice (Huber) Kilgore; three sons, Jeff (Kelly) Kilgore, Shawnee, KS, Greg (Dawn Dame) Kilgore and Doug (Chelly) Kilgore, all of Willard, MO; two stepchildren, Tracy (Michele) Simpson, San Angelo, TX and Shawna (Dustin) Stover, La Vernia, TX; thirteen grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
The family of Gary Kilgore has designated the Kidney Center of Lubbock for memorial contributions donated in his memory.