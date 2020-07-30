1/1
Gary Lee DeBerry
1943 - 2020
Olton- Gary Lee DeBerry, 76, of Olton, died Friday, July 24, 2020, at his home. No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Ramage Funeral Directors.

Gary was born September 3, 1943, in Amherst, Texas, to Rufus and Annie Dee (Richards) DeBerry.

A lifetime Olton resident, Gary farmed, ranched, and ran cattle in the Olton area. According to his sons, Gary was "one hell of a farmer". Talented with his hands, Gary could build and fix anything. Gary was a great outdoorsman and an avid sports fan. He enjoyed fishing, motorcycling, and especially loved snowmobiling.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, William Albert DeBerry.

Gary is survived by three sons, Chris DeBerry and his wife Judy of Olton, Craig DeBerry and his wife Monica of Olton and Cory DeBerry and his wife Beatriz of Olton, and Calene Norris of Olton. He was blessed with five grandchildren: Brandon DeBerry and wife Amber, Aaron DeBerry and wife Courtney, Tracy DeBerry and wife Meghan, Ethan DeBerry and wife Cory Ann and Dillon DeBerry and wife Bethany and 12 great-grandchildren.

The family suggests memorials be made to the Olton Volunteer Ambulance Association PO Box 1087 Olton, Texas 79064.

Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
