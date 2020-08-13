1/1
Gary Lynn "G-Bo" Bolander
1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- 52 passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020. Visitation will be held Friday, August 14, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Gary was born in Lubbock, TX on December 17, 1967. He was a mechanic and a biker. He leaves to cherish his memory two sons, Kreg Bolander and Koby Bolander; daughter and granddaughter, Tara Bolander, and June Michelle; mother of his children, Tammy Bolander; sister, Becca Bolander; brother-in-law, Paul Zuniga; a host of other relatives and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Griffin Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 12, 2020
YOU WERE "ALWAYS" WELCOMED TO ARE HOME, AND YOU STAYED THERE ALOT WITH CURT & JEREMY. WE LOVED HAVING YOU. AND I LOVED YOU LIKE MY 3rd SON. I WILL MISS YOU. MAY THE FAMILY HAVE PEACE. CURT & JEREMY'S MOM.
DIANE JONES
Son
August 10, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. May God give you peace and strength.
Leona Johnson
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved