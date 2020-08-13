Lubbock- 52 passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020. Visitation will be held Friday, August 14, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Gary was born in Lubbock, TX on December 17, 1967. He was a mechanic and a biker. He leaves to cherish his memory two sons, Kreg Bolander and Koby Bolander; daughter and granddaughter, Tara Bolander, and June Michelle; mother of his children, Tammy Bolander; sister, Becca Bolander; brother-in-law, Paul Zuniga; a host of other relatives and friends.