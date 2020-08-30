Edmond, OK- Gary Lynn Cooper passed away peacefully on August 22, 2020, in his home surrounded by his family. He was born July 23, 1948 in Lubbock, Texas to Elmer and Iona Cooper. He was a 1967 Graduate of Monterey High School in Lubbock, Texas. He married Ginger (Mount) on December 17, 1971. Gary worked as a retail manager in the auto industry for over 30 years, later retiring from NAPA Auto Parts. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Edmond, OK.



Gary was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was a hard worker and cared deeply about other people. He loved classic cars, movies, his four-legged friends, and a good bowl of peach or cherry ice cream. His family was deeply important to him, and he will be remembered for his laughter, his consistent phone calls, and his curiosity.



He was greeted in heaven by his Mother, Iona, his Father, Elmer, his brother Mac, and a host of cousins and friends. Those remaining to carry his memory include his bride of 48 years, Ginger, his children: Shawna and Elaine Hight, Krista and Brad Pitchford and Weston Cooper, his beautiful grandchildren Faith, Keelin, Caeley, Zachary, Reugger, and Breckynn, his cousin, Pat, as well as dear nieces and nephews and friends.



The family will gather to honor Gary in the fall in Lubbock, TX. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Hospital for Children.



