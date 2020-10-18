1/1
Gary Martin George
1946 - 2020
Lubbock- Gary Martin George died October 14, 2020 in Lubbock, Texas. He was born Sept. 3, 1946 in Harlingen, Texas to Paul and Mary Ellen George. Gary married Pamela Madden in August of 1967. After graduating from Texas Tech University, Gary was commissioned as an officer in the United States Navy, served a total of 13 years, obtaining the rank of Lt. Cmdr. During his years of service, Gary flew numerous combat missions on two deployments to Southeast Asia and was twice recognized with the Distinguished Flying Cross for heroism in aerial flight. Following his naval career, Gary was owner/operator of Thrifti Rents, Inc. with Pamela. He enjoyed traveling, particularly to Maui, playing cards and golfing. Gary was preceded in death by his wife, Pamela Madden George. He is survived by his daughter, Beth; son and daughter-in-law, Christopher and Becky; two brothers and their wives, Raymond and Jennifer, and Alan and Margaret; and three nephews. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the Maui Health Foundation Rudolph V. Madden Endowment https://www.mauihealth.org/foundation/your-impact/endowments/. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com





Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
