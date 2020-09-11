Floydada, Texas- Gary Len Matsler, age 78, passed away peacefully after a short battle with leukemia on September 9, 2020 in Floydada, Texas. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church in Floydada. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Floydada. Gary was born on February 6, 1942 in Plainview, Texas to Leonard and Lahoma Matsler. Gary married Linda Lutrick on October 16, 1962. Her father, Charles Lutrick, officiated their wedding. They lived in Lubbock for 5 years, moving to Amarillo in 1967. They have a son, Jeff, and a daughter, Mindy, who were adopted in due course. Gary bought his father's cafe in 1977. His father had retired after 36 years of serving Floydada residents out of Leonard's Café. Gary graduated from Floydada High School in 1960. He had many wonderful memories of his school days, and later in life, connecting daily with the FHS Class of 1960 by phone. Gary was outgoing, generous and fun to be with. He spent many mornings at Gary Pate's "Coffee Shop", catching up on the town gossip. Shortly after moving to Floydada, his hobby was beekeeping. Gary and Linda spent hours building a backyard pond, which they loved sitting by nearly daily. They rode Harleys several years ago, and enjoyed driving a 1952 Chevy antique car. He especially enjoyed "camping" with the FHS Class of 1960 men every spring for 26 years. He was a member of the Nifty Fifty Car Club. He was a great squirrel catcher and loved his pecan trees. He is preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Lahoma Matsler; his in-laws, Charles and Ruth Lutrick; and his brother-in-law, Larry Golden. Gary is survived by his wife, Linda; his children, son, Jeff Matsler and his wife Michelle, and daughter Mindy Vaughan; his grandchildren, Mary Elizabeth Matsler, Taylor Matsler and Alex Vaughan; his brother, Mike Matsler and wife Lou of Seal Beach. California; and his sister, Jill Golden of Aiken. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 203 West Kentucky, Floydada, Texas 79235; The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
, PO Box 12268, Newport News, VA 23612; or a charity of your choice
, PO Box 12268, Newport News, VA 23612; or a charity of your choice
.