Gary Michael Karr
1946 - 2020
Lubbock- Gary Karr passed on Saturday, November 14, 2020, in Amarillo, Texas. Due to COVID, a private graveside has been scheduled in the Terry County Cemetery and a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy at www.memorialdesigners.net.

On July 26, 1946, Gary was born to the late Grady and Nellie Karr of Brownfield, TX. Gary resided there for most of his life, where he raised five daughters. He followed in his father's footsteps, taking over the family's restaurant, The Village Grill, a favorite among the locals. After retirement, he relocated to Amarillo, TX, with his daughter Lindy and dedicated his time to being Papaw to his grandchildren.

Gary is survived by his daughters, Sherry Karr of Midland, Lindy Lee and husband Jason of Amarillo, Leslie Quintanilla and husband Mic of Wolfforth, Brooke Borchardt and husband Moe of Lubbock, and Stormy Matney of Lubbock; eleven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and siblings, David Karr, Mark Karr, and Yvette Arnold. Gary is also survived by Karen Phillips.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
