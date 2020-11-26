1/1
Gary Mitchell
1937 - 2020
Crosbyton- Gary Neal Mitchell, age 83, was surrounded by family as he went to his heavenly home on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Gary was born to Willard and Minnie Mitchell on October 29, 1937. He graduated from Crosbyton High School in 1956 and married Janice Simmons on May 23, 1957.

As a lifetime resident of Crosbyton, Gary was a valuable member of the community and First Baptist Church. While still in high school, he began working as a butcher in Pinkston Grocery and later built and owned Mitchell Distributing. Gary served on the Crosbyton Volunteer Fire Department for 20 years. He was one of the graduates of the first paramedic class in Lubbock County and operated the EMS service of Crosbyton for 14 years. Gary also served as a councilman, mayor and ultimately became the City Secretary/Manager for the City of Crosbyton. During his time at the city, he also served as municipal judge. Gary served 11 years as curator of the Crosby County Pioneer Memorial Museum and Community Center.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Mary and Laverne, a brother, Weldon, and a grandson, Ryan Parrish.

Gary leaves behind a great legacy of family. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Janice, a daughter Terri Egerton and husband, David, of Lubbock, a son, Mike Mitchell of Spur, a daughter Jana Parrish and husband Scott of Whitehouse. He is also survived by a brother Vance Mitchell and wife Bernice of Crosbyton. Others to carry on the family legacy are 9 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild along with many beloved nieces, nephews and other extended family members.

The family request that memorials be made to the Crosbyton Volunteer Fire Department.

Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adams Funeral Home - Ralls
520 WATTS ST.
Ralls, TX 79357
(806) 253-2174
