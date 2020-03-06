|
Lubbock- 63, passed away Sunday, March 2, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Community Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 4 to 6 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Gary was born July 8, 1956 to the parentage of James , Sr. and Janie Price in Lubbock, TX. Gary attended Lubbock Public Schools and graduated from Estacada School where he excelled in many school activities. After high school, he attended Texas Tech University on a full track scholarship. He worked at United Parcel Service, Texas Floral, H&R Block, and most recently as a self -employed Business Tax preparer. He loved football and basketball and his favorite football teams were the Pittsburgh Steelers and Raiders. Gary is proceeded in death by his father and mother, three brothers, James Price Jr., Walter Price, and Dennis Price, five aunts, six uncles and his beloved grandmother, Lorene Holmes. Gary leaves to cherish his memory; seven sisters, Bettye Deary (Richard), Barbara White (Clarence), Dorsita Tates (Eddie), Linda Price, Debra Price, Donna Price and Patrice Price; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020