Ransom Canyon- Gary William Crawford of Ransom Canyon, was welcomed into heaven on April 5, 2019, by his oldest son, Gary Lynn, who passed ten days earlier, surrounded by his loving wife of 58 years and family. A time of fellowship and remembrance is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. today, April 7, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life of 77 years at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 8, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view Gary William Crawford's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019