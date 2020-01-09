Home

POWERED BY

Services
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Resources
More Obituaries for Garyontae Shepherd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Garyontae Donvon Shepherd


2002 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Garyontae Donvon Shepherd Obituary
Lubbock- 17, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, January 10th, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Faith First House of Hope. Interment will follow at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Garyontae was born May 7, 2002 to Gary Shepherd and LaKendrea Gaither. He attended Estacado High School. He leaves to cherish his memory; his parents, Gary Shepherd and LaKendrea Gaither; grandparents, Pam and Buddy Gaither, Vanessa Washington, and Steve McDonald; special lady, Rissa Thomas; three sisters, Drequesha Wright, Danae Wright, and Ebony Shepherd; four brothers, Tyzae Gaither, Rodrick Johnson, Trey'Shawn Johnson, and DeAntae Davis; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Garyontae's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -