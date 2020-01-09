|
Lubbock- 17, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, January 10th, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Faith First House of Hope. Interment will follow at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Garyontae was born May 7, 2002 to Gary Shepherd and LaKendrea Gaither. He attended Estacado High School. He leaves to cherish his memory; his parents, Gary Shepherd and LaKendrea Gaither; grandparents, Pam and Buddy Gaither, Vanessa Washington, and Steve McDonald; special lady, Rissa Thomas; three sisters, Drequesha Wright, Danae Wright, and Ebony Shepherd; four brothers, Tyzae Gaither, Rodrick Johnson, Trey'Shawn Johnson, and DeAntae Davis; a host of other relatives and friends.
