Gay Brock
1942 - 2020
Shallowater- Gay Brock, 78 of Shallowater, Texas passed away on October 6, 2020. She was born on June 4, 1942 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She attended Lubbock Christian College and married Ealy Brock on June 5, 1961. Gay worked as a substitute teacher and Library aid at Shallowater High School. She was a member of the 12th Street Church of Christ, volunteered at Contact Lubbock Suicide hotline with Teenline. Survivors include husband Ealy Brock, children J.K. Brock (wife Cathy) of Rio Ranch, NM, Debby Summerlin of Shallowater, Stephanie Evans (husband Trent) of Coevr D'Alene, ID, six grandchildren and one great grandchild due at any time, as well as one sister Angela Lambert of Oklahoma City. She is proceeded in death by one sister. Visitation for Gay Brock will be on October 16, 2020 from 6-8PM at Agape Funeral Chapel. Services will be on October 17, 2020 at 10:30AM at the City of Lubbock Cemetery with Kendall Burton officiating. Masks required at visitation and funeral service.

Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
