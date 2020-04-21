Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
906 Gregg St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-6331
Resources
More Obituaries for Gay Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gay Ophelia (Hermleigh) Carter


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gay Ophelia (Hermleigh) Carter Obituary
Slaton- Gay O. Carter, of Slaton, TX, died April 19, 2020, at age 92.

She was born on December 28, 1927 in Hermleigh, TX and she married Norman Carter on July 4, 1946 in Lubbock, TX.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Wade Cater and Robin Carter of Slaton, TX. ; four grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren.

Gay was the valedictorian of Roosevelt High School, Class of 1944. She was the farmer for her family while her brothers were away at war. She then became a stay at home wife and mother, eventually going back to work as a cotton buyer.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Carter; her parents; three brothers; and one sister.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gay's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -