Slaton- Gay O. Carter, of Slaton, TX, died April 19, 2020, at age 92.
She was born on December 28, 1927 in Hermleigh, TX and she married Norman Carter on July 4, 1946 in Lubbock, TX.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Wade Cater and Robin Carter of Slaton, TX. ; four grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren.
Gay was the valedictorian of Roosevelt High School, Class of 1944. She was the farmer for her family while her brothers were away at war. She then became a stay at home wife and mother, eventually going back to work as a cotton buyer.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Carter; her parents; three brothers; and one sister.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020