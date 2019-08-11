Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Memorial Park
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
(806) 791-6200
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Resthaven Memorial Park
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
View Map
Service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Resthaven Memorial Park
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gayle Cypert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gayle N. Cypert


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gayle N. Cypert Obituary
Lubbock- Services for Gayle N. Cypert of Lubbock will be 10 a.m., Monday, August the 12th at Resthaven Chapel with Rev. Kenneth Peterson officiating. Burial will follow. Visitation will be from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Resthaven.

Gayle departed this earth on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. He was born August 10, 1944 to Bassel and Goldie Cypert. He served in the U.S Air-Force from August of 1963 to August of 1967. He later served in the Army National Guard.

He retired after a long career from the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal. Gayle loved his family and spending time with friends. He had a fun, loving personality and was somewhat of a jokester. He was always willing to help someone in need.

He married Vickie Peterson on November 1, 1995 in Lake Tahoe, California.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and one brother.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Vickie; daughters Tonya Jacquez, Cindy Reyes and Melinda Cypert; seven grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and countless friends.

In lieu of flowers family suggests donations to .

logo

Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gayle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now