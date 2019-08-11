|
Lubbock- Services for Gayle N. Cypert of Lubbock will be 10 a.m., Monday, August the 12th at Resthaven Chapel with Rev. Kenneth Peterson officiating. Burial will follow. Visitation will be from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Resthaven.
Gayle departed this earth on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. He was born August 10, 1944 to Bassel and Goldie Cypert. He served in the U.S Air-Force from August of 1963 to August of 1967. He later served in the Army National Guard.
He retired after a long career from the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal. Gayle loved his family and spending time with friends. He had a fun, loving personality and was somewhat of a jokester. He was always willing to help someone in need.
He married Vickie Peterson on November 1, 1995 in Lake Tahoe, California.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and one brother.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Vickie; daughters Tonya Jacquez, Cindy Reyes and Melinda Cypert; seven grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and countless friends.
In lieu of flowers family suggests donations to .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019