Or Copy this URL to Share

Lubbock- Graveside services for GD "Cotton" Butler, 93 will be held Friday June 12th, 2020 at 11:00 am at City of Lubbock cemetery. He is survived by daughter, Norma Locklear of Ft Worth, son Jackie Butler of Lubbock, as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store