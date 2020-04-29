Home

Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 749-4483
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
Nevels Memorial Cemetery
Geanne (Gandy) Forsythe


1943 - 2020
Geanne (Gandy) Forsythe Obituary
Tahoka- Geanne Lee Forsythe of Tahoka passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the age of 76. She was born May 7, 1943 in Tahoka to Gilbert and Sinah (Hinkle) Gandy. Geanne graduated from Tahoka High School in 1962 and went on to attend Texas Tech University. She met and married Olin "Skeek" Poer in 1963. He preceded her in death in 1968. Geanne then married Jerry Forsythe in 1970 and they made their home in Tahoka. She worked several years as a real estate agent and at Sentry Savings and Loan. Geanne enjoyed the outdoors which often included yardwork and gardening. She was a member of the First Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 50 years, Jerry; sons, Jeff Forsythe and wife Sara of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma and Jay Forsythe of Tahoka; sister, Gilda Taylor of Tahoka; brother-in-law, Edgar Hammonds of Tahoka; nine grandchildren, Kalyn and husband Hayden, Kody, Josh, Erin, Sam, Justin, McKenzy and husband Josh, Jaxon and Bretton; and one great-granddaughter, Covi.

Geanne was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Joanne Hammonds; and brother-in-law, Mike Taylor.

Graveside services will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Nevels Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Lynnwood Assisted Living or Lynn County Hospital District.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
