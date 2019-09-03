|
|
Levelland- Gena Kathryn Parkman, 87, of Levelland passed from this life on August 31, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, in the Krestridge Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the City of Levelland Cemetery.She was born July 12, 1932 in Pettit, Texas to parents Winslow and Nellie (Leavelle) Lewis. She married Dee Parkman on April 1, 1950 in Portales, New Mexico. Gena worked at United for over twenty years. In her free time she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren as well as working in her yard. Gena was preceded in death by her parents, Winslow and Nellie Lewis and husband Dee Parkman.She is survived by her son, Gary Parkman and wife P.J.; daughters, Barbara Sapia and husband Mike and Patricia Hughes and husband Steve; along with twelve grandchildren and twenty one great-grandchildren.In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to Portales Children's Home. Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Krestridge Funeral Home. (806) 897-1111
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019